BREAKING NEWS: UK´s government WILL ease restrictions on July 19

THE UK´s government has confirmed it will ease restrictions on July 19.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid MP has today, July 12, confirmed that the UK´s government will go ahead with its plan for July 19.

In what Sajid Javid called a “major milestone for this country,” the move to step four on 19 July will see restrictions eased across the country and all businesses that have been closed during the pandemic, including nightclubs, reopen.

He said: “We’ve all be yearning to get there and we all want this to be a one-way journey.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now expected to give a conference later today speaking about the government´s plan and urging UK nationals to continue to be careful as infection rates rise.

From July 19 the UK´s government said that vaccinated Britons will also be able to travel back from amber list countries without quarantine.

Following the travel news, Jet2holidays announced it will reopen flights to all amber destinations starting on July 19.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “This is the news that UK holidaymakers have been looking forward to, as it finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel.

“Instead of a handful of destinations to choose from, this news means our customers can plan and look forward to flights and holidays across 40 green and amber list destinations this summer. We will be restarting flights and holidays to all amber List destinations from July 19, 2021, onwards and we are ready for the wave of demand that this long-awaited and very welcome news will bring.

“We know how much customers want to jet off on our flights and Atol-protected package holidays, and we are ready to fly them away. Our team of colleagues could not be more excited to take customers on their much-awaited holidays and to deliver our award-winning VIP customer service.

Heapy added: “With the government looking to unlock restrictions from July 19, we have been calling for international travel not to be left behind, so this is an extremely positive step forward for the travel industry. It is fantastic news for our customers who want nothing more than to get away, and we cannot wait to take them on their well-deserved holidays.”

The move by the UK´s government will allow vaccinated tourists to travel back to the UK from amber list countries, including Spain, in a boost for tourism.

