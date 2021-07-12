France will require covid certificates to enter bars and travel by train and plane

France will require the covid certificate to enter bars and travel by train and plane, also forcing health personnel to be vaccinated to be able to continue their duties.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a televised address on Monday night, July 12, as the Delta variant of Covid-19 surges throughout the country.

He announced further measures to slow the spread of the more infectious variant and outlined plans to also make vaccination compulsory for health workers.

French President Emmanuel Macron began his address by speaking about a surge in infections of the Covid-19 Delta variant in mainland France and its overseas territories, and urged French citizens to get vaccinated.

“If we do not act today, the number of cases will continue to increase,” he said.

Macron explained that the government was striving to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination rate across the country.

Vaccination will become mandatory for all health workers. Macron urged them to be inoculated by September 15, after which they could face potential sanctions or fines. Vaccination is a “matter of individual responsibility […] but also a matter of our freedom”, the president added.

