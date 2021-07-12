BREAKING NEWS: France will require covid certificates to enter bars and travel by train and plane

By
Ron Howells
-
0
France will require covid certificates to enter bars and travel by train and plane

France will require the covid certificate to enter bars and travel by train and plane, also forcing health personnel to be vaccinated to be able to continue their duties.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a televised address on Monday night, July 12, as the Delta variant of Covid-19 surges throughout the country.

He announced further measures to slow the spread of the more infectious variant and outlined plans to also make vaccination compulsory for health workers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

French President Emmanuel Macron began his address by speaking about a surge in infections of the Covid-19 Delta variant in mainland France and its overseas territories, and urged French citizens to get vaccinated.

“If we do not act today, the number of cases will continue to increase,” he said.

Macron explained that the government was striving to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination rate across the country.


Vaccination will become mandatory for all health workers. Macron urged them to be inoculated by September 15, after which they could face potential sanctions or fines. Vaccination is a “matter of individual responsibility […] but also a matter of our freedom”, the president added.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here