A STAFF member at a large UK estate agents has been suspended after allegedly sending racist tweets to England players.

The employee was suspended by his UK estate agent bosses after allegedly sending the racist tweets following England´s Euros defeat.

Estate agent Savills said: “Savills confirms that the staff member connected with the racist comments placed on Twitter claims that his Twitter account was taken over by a third party and that the matter is being referred to the Greater Manchester Police.

“Savills has acted swiftly and confirms the individual is suspended from duty pending the findings of this investigation.”

The estate agents also said: “Savills is committed to eliminating discrimination and encouraging diversity amongst our workforce. A full investigation will be carried out in regards to this unacceptable incident.

“Savills abhors and has zero tolerance to any form of racism and racial discrimination and is appalled by the racist comments in these tweets. Savills is immediately investigating and will take appropriate action.”

The FA also condemned the tweets and said: “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team.

“We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation.”

Several celebrities and politicians have also condemned the alleged racist tweets in the UK.

