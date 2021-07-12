Boris Johnson to give press conference tonight to confirm July 19 plans

Boris Johnson to give press conference tonight, Monday, July 12, to confirm July 19 plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tonight will reveal if July 19 Freedom Day will go ahead. The press conference will be given at Downing Street and is expected to take place at about 5 PM.

At the press conference Johnson is expected to ditch most of the coronavirus restrictions that have been in place. Step four of the unlocking will probably see legal measures on face masks and social distancing abandoned. Working from home guidance and the number of people allowed to gather are also expected to be included.

Sadly, in the UK the number of cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus are growing and this is causing much worry. Even with the Delta variant threat it is likely that Johnson will carry on with unlocking the country. It is expected that he will introduce new guidance and encourage personal responsibility instead of rules.

Johnson spoke last night ahead of the impending announcement and said: “We are tantalisingly close to the final milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.

“While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not over yet.

“Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don’t undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS.”

