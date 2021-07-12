Boris and Prince William ‘proud’ of England

Both Boris Johnson and Prince William are ‘proud’ of England despite the heartbreaking loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William have both tried to comfort Gareth Southgate’s England team after the Euro 2020 finals failed to bring football home. Sunday, July 11, sadly saw the team lose to Italy.

Boris Johnson was watching from Wembley along with wife Carrie. He believes that the performance from the team was heroic, and that the result was “heartbreaking”. ‘That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit,’ said the Prime Minister.

Prince William had also been watching from Wembley. Prince George had eagerly watched the match along with the Duchess of Cambridge. William advised the team to “hold your heads high”.

Prince William took to Twitter from the KensingtonRoyal account. He signed the tweet W and congratulated Italy’s team. He also expressed his regret that it was not England’s time to win.

‘Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day” said William.

‘You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves – I know there’s more to come.’

England fans had watched the game from around the world in the hopes of finally having a big win. Sadly though this did not appear and Italy won the game on penalties. The last time England saw victory in a major tournament was the World Cup in 1966, at Wembley.

