TO ensure that staff clients are kept safe, beach attendants in Gibraltar receive special training in manual handling.

Over a period of two weeks the Gibraltar Care Agency, in conjunction with the Department of Environment have delivered Manual Handling Training to 40 Beach Attendants throughout a series of four sessions.

The Beach Attendants covered learning objectives which consisted of the following:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The steps required when considering when to complete a manual handling task;

The principles of manual handling legislation

The Risk Assessment processes prior to manual handling procedures;

The application of Manual Handling principles of theory to practice;

The differentiation of the types of equipment required for specific manual handling procedures;

Risk assessing and solving manual handling situations when unpredicted changes occur with service users / staff;

Demonstrating the ability to perform moving and handling tasks safely

Communicating effectively with members of the public.

Overall, both departments have been satisfied with the outcome of the sessions and the feedback received from the participants has been positive as they reportedly demonstrated enthusiasm and willingness to apply their learning into practice during the coming summer months.

All involved believe that this training will give the Beach Attendants the necessary tools to offer the community a high standard of support.

Since 2015, Gibraltar has been providing free “accessible beach facilities” for those with permanent and temporary disabilities to be able to enjoy most of Gibraltar’s best beaches.

This band of young people are not lifeguards but have been recruited in order to assist those who have some form of mobility difficulty and need help in accessing the beach and sea which does involve in moving from wheelchairs and into special seating areas.

“I would like to congratulate the Beach Attendants on successfully completing their Manual Handling sessions.

“The Care Agency regularly works in conjunction with other government departments in order to ensure that all members of the community, irrespective of their accessibility needs, are able to benefit from their summer activities at the beach” commented Care Agency CEO, Carlos Banderas.

Thank you for reading ‘Beach attendants in Gibraltar receive special training in manual handling.’