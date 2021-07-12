Autonomos can now deduct business meals as an expense

The Supreme Court has ruled that autonomos can deduct meals with clients as an expense, until now it was a grey area for freelancers.

The ruling was made in March but only released on last week on July 10.

“Expenses that are colloquially known as customer service or personal and promotional services are deductible,” the ruling said according to ABC.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lawyer Andrea Torner told the Spanish daily the ruling is a “great advance” for autonomos.

“Before any inspection, businesses will only have to prove to the Administration official that the person they had invited to eat, or to whom they have sent a gift, is someone who either collaborates in their activity or with whom they want to start a business, even if it doesn’t end up being carried out later. These demonstrations are as simple as an email, a message or WhatsApp, a phone call or having their name appear in your portfolio of regular customers,” Torner added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.