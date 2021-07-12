AN 80-year-old man who was vaccinated dies from Covid in Barcelona. A man sick with covid and who was fully vaccinated has died at the Bellvitge Hospital, explained Rafael Máñez of this centre, in which it is the first case of these characteristics that has transpired in Catalonia.

In an interview on TV3, Máñez has detailed that he was a patient “correctly vaccinated”, with the last dose injected “two months ago”, and that he died last week in Bellvitge. He stressed that this is an “exceptional” case, as this 80-year-old patient had developed a low level of antibodies as a result of the vaccination. The doctor has emphasized that vaccines work to prevent serious forms of covid, to the point that, at the moment, citizens who “have not been vaccinated that are over 50 years” are those who “constitute the maximum risk”.

Vaccination is not a guarantee of not being infected and, in fact, at the Bellvitge Hospital, fifty health workers are on sick leave due to being covid-positive, even though around 45 have received two vaccine doses, as reported by 20 Minutos. In most cases, the infection occurs in the immediate environment, in the family, which is why the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona has begun to offer vaccines to young children of health workers to avoid more deaths due to positive cases. This has been explained to TV3 by the head of the Infectious Diseases Service of the Hospital Clinic, Álex Soriano, who has specified that the sick leave staff is practically entirely asymptomatic, precisely “thanks to the vaccine.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

