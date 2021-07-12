ALICANTE Council is bringing music to the province with its ´Verano de Musicas´(summer of music) festival.

Organised by the Department of Culture of the Alicante City Council and Alicante Provincial Council, 20 music concerts are taking place in July and August.

On Friday, July 16 there will be a concert by Peter Gimenez & The Free Band Southern Pacific- Rock Sureño y de California from 9 pm.

The band will be playing music inspired by the Southern Pacific, a rail line that linked the southern United States with California, taking in songs from the early 1950s, to 1980s rock.

Playing in the band will be Peter Gimenez, who will be singing and on guitar, as well as Antonio Molto on saxophone, KlauGandia singing, Yass Kim singing, Joaquin Martinez on guitar, and Benjamin Sun on piano.

The festival will then host further bands and on Saturday, July 17 Guarana will perform, with the Alicante Municipal Symphonic Band on Sunday, July 18.

All concerts will be free, with concerts by the Municipal Symphonic Band accessed without a ticket, and tickets for all other concerts able to be booked online at https://culturamusica.eventbrite.es.

Summer of Music is the result of the joint work of the Alicante Provincial Council and the Department of Culture at Alicante Council.

All concerts will take place at Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

The council said that health measures will be in place. For more information, visit https://www.alicante.es/es/festivales/verano-musicas-plaza-del-ayuntamiento.

