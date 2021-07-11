Work begins on Seur’s new facility in Sevilla province

WORK begins on Seur’s new 3,000m² warehouse facility in Carmona in the province of Sevilla



Seur, Spain’s express delivery service company has started work on its new 3,000m² centre, located in the logistics area of ​​in Carmona, Seville, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

As a company spokesman explained, this new infrastructure will be dedicated to ‘cross-docking’ deliveries (order preparation), which, thanks to the realisation of direct transitions between lorries and delivery vans – without the need for storage of the products – allows for faster deliveries to customers.

An investment of €5.7 million has reportedly been invested in this new facility, which will be located on a 17,500m² plot, with the plot being of sufficient size to allow for the possibility of expanding it in the future, as the company looks to invest €250 million in its express parcel business by 2025.

With an estimated 4,000 daily shipments, the warehouse will have four docking bays for lorries and a capacity for 50 vans, with an addition ten recharging points for electric vehicles, in line with Seur’s commitment to a low-emission fleet.

From this new centre, all types of packages will be managed, including those derived from e-commerce, one of the main growths of the company, a business that grew by 50 per cent last year compared to 2019, achieving a turnover of €376 million euros, 45 per cent of Seur’s total turnover.

Juan Pérez de Lema, the Director of Trawling and Infrastructure at Seur, commented, “this new centre will allow us to optimize our operations in the region and be faster in our deliveries to customers throughout the area. This operation is part of the company’s strategy to expand our infrastructure network and our commitment to improve efficiency in all our processes”.

He continued, “To achieve this objective, Andalucia is a key point due to its location and logistic power, where we have always had a very important presence, and, without a doubt, it will be a community where we will continue to invest and generate employment”.

After almost 80 years of history, Seur is a pioneer of express transport in Spain, with the company having three main business lines: international, e-commerce, and the cold service focused on online food.

As work begin’s on Seur’s new facility, a spokesman for the company said, “Thanks to our 10,000 professionals, we serve companies of all sizes and sectors, and as part of DPD group, one of the largest international express transport networks, we deliver all over the world”

Adding, “We constantly invest in innovation and infrastructures to be closer to our customers and offer them greater flexibility through solutions such as Predict, an interactive system to arrange delivery, or Seur Now, for super urgent deliveries in one or two hours”.

The company also points out its commitment to sustainable logistics, with the integration of alternative delivery systems in large cities, such as the use of ecological vehicles, urban hubs, or the network of Pickup points, with more than 2,500 convenience stores and lockers, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

