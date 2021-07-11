Two cups of coffee a day reduces risk of Covid

Two cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of getting severe Covid, according to a new study.

A study led by Northwestern University in the United States has revealed that certain foods can protect against the potentially deadly coronavirus. Scientists discovered that drinking a minimum of 2 to 3 cups of coffee each day can reduce the chance of becoming ill with the coronavirus by around one-tenth.

Drinking more coffee than this could pose other health risks though. Other dietary factors were also found to help reduce the risk of Covid and this includes eating vegetables. Having been breastfed as a baby also featured in the study and proved to lower the risk of Covid.

Scientists discovered that eating processed meat such as sausage and bacon could possibly increase the risk of severe Covid, as reported 20 minutes.

“Although these findings warrant independent confirmation, adherence to certain dietary behaviours may be an additional tool to existing Covid-19 protective guidelines to limit the spread of this virus,” said the researchers.

The study was published in the Nutrients journal and said that: “nutritional status influences immunity, but its specific association with susceptibility to Covid-19 remains unclear”.

The study had looked at the “the association of specific dietary data and incident Covid-19 at the UK Biobank (UKB)”. The records of around 40,000 adults had been used and factors such as daily intakes of coffee, processed meat and fruit and vegetables were analysed.

“Individual exposure to Covid-19 was estimated using the UK average monthly rate of positive cases by specific geopopopulations. Logistic regression estimated the odds of Covid-19 positivity by adjusting dietary status for baseline sociodemographic factors, medical history and other lifestyle factors,” said the study.

Scientists believe that coffee provides certain health boosting chemicals that can enhance the body’s immune system.

