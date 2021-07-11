Torremolinos to celebrate the Virgen del Carmen Fair

Torremolinos are set to celebrate the Virgen del Carmen Fair from July 15.

The mayor of Torremolinos in Malaga, Jose Ortiz, along with counsellor Lucia Cuin, presented the Virgen del Carmen Fair. The fair will take place in La Carihuela and will run from July 15 to July 18. The fair will see all necessary coronavirus safety measures followed to ensure that everyone remains safe while they enjoy the fair.

“The Delegation of Cultural Heritage and Traditions has worked to create an agenda in line with this year’s programme so that we can celebrate it. It is a festival of international projection and it is a source of pride to have such an important festival in the city,” said Ortiz.

This year’s fair has been adapted to suit the current coronavirus pandemic situation. Locals and tourists are able to visit the fair which will have rides for children along with performances and lights.

Carlos Bravo, Makarines and Macarena de la Torre are set to perform at the fair and also there will be performances suited to younger audiences too.

Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the procession for the Virgin del Carmen will not be able to go ahead this year as it has been banned. Anyone who wishes to honour the Virgen del Carmen will be able to visit the parish church instead. An image of the virgin will be on display on July 15 and July 16, thanks to the local Brotherhood.

“This year we are going to be able to have a fair with a safe atmosphere, controlling capacity and with all the precautions we are working on”, said Cuin.

The poster for this year’s fair shows the feet of a fisherman. “Without losing the essence, we wanted to show the feet of a fisherman, which demonstrates the traditions and which the Town Hall wanted to represent to show its support for the fair and the Brotherhood ” said Cuin.

