Spanish fugitive wanted by police in Peru arrested in Gandia

National Police officers in the Valencian municipality of Gandia have arrested a 56-year-old Spanish national who is a fugitive from the police in Peru, with an international arrest warrant for his extradition issued against him by the Peruvian authorities through Interpol, after allegedly participating in a criminal organization dedicated to cocaine trafficking.

His arrest took place at around 10.30am in the morning, when the officers went to a local hotel establishment in Gandia, after being alerted that a fugitive with an international arrest warrant in force against him could be staying there in the hotel.

Once at the hotel in Gandia, the police officers located the fugitive, detained him, and took the pertinent steps, with their subsequent checks verifying that they had the right man, who did, in fact, have a current search and arrest warrant for extradition issued against him by the Peruvian judicial authorities, through Interpol.

According to a report from the police investigators, the fugitive was known to be operating with a local company that specialised in the importation of hake from Peru, through which he could have allegedly planned to smuggle more than 1,000 kilos of cocaine from the country.

The wanted fugitive was arrested under the terms of the arrest warrant that was in force by the international police force Interpol, and has been taken into custody where he will remain, pending the initiation of extradition proceedings to deliver him back to the judicial authorities in Peru, as reported by h50.es.

