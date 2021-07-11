Spain’s beaches packed after the hottest weekend of 2021

Spain’s beaches were packed with beachgoers after the hottest weekend of 2021.

The thermometers rose again this Sunday. July 11, to reach maximums of between 41 and 44 degrees, and occasionally up to 47 degrees in a suffocating environment both day and night that will not begin to subside until the coming Tuesday.

On Saturday and Sunday, large inland areas of the northern half of Spain were expected to see highs of more than 35ºC, while in the Ebro Valley and the southern half of the country, such as the Guadalquivir Valley, saw temperatures between 44ºC and 45ºC. The heat is set to continue at night in some areas, with the temperature in the provinces of Jaén, Granada, Almería and Málaga forecast to exceed 25ºC.

Plenty of bathers came to the beaches of Cádiz, in southern Spain, where people had to be turned away in order to avoid overcrowding.

Bolonia beach, in Tarifa, for example, was faced with the difficult combination of more bathers, lower capacity, and the same amount of sand as always, which is also subject to rising and falling tides. As a result, many of the access points to the beaches across the province had to be shut to avoid overcrowding.

