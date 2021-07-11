SEVILLA Aquarium invites you to enjoy a ‘Blue Summer’ at the deepest aquarium in the Iberian Peninsula



Sevilla Aquarium proudly boasts of having the deepest water of any aquarium in the Iberian peninsula, and this Summer they are inviting the public to enjoy a ‘Blue Summer’, by offering “incredible blue experiences” for the whole family during July and August.

One of the options is to spend the day with their sea turtles, where not only will you have the opportunity to find out about conservation programs carried out by the Aquarium Sevilla to save these animals, but you can also get closely involved in their feeding and daily care activities, accompanied by the technical team.

To take part in this activity, held each Thursday in July and August, from 10am to 2pm, you must reserve a place by calling 955 441 541, or by sending an email to [email protected], and the price is €45 per person, with this activity recommended for those over eight years old.

Another option whilst at the Aquarium, which will be on Fridays from 1pm, is to experience the feeding of the sharks, and the rest of the mammals that live there – which is free as part of your entrance ticket – during which, “the visitor can discover all the curiosities of the most impressive animals in the marine environment.”

Finally, the ‘Blue Summer’ program will be completed with other educational activities to make a visit to these facilities of the Muelle de las Delicias one of the best days out with the family, an activity called ‘Unveiling the mysteries of the ocean’, where you can get the answers from the resident expert biologists to such questions as, “Is the Megalodon really extinct?”, or “Are there really mermaids?”, even, “What happens in the abyssal zone?”.

This activity is also included in the cost of the entrance ticket to the Sevilla Aquarium, and will take place each Saturday, from 11.30am.

Normal opening hours during July and August will be:

Monday to Friday: 10am to 7pm

Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 8pm

Visit the website: acuariosevilla.es

You can enter the facility up to one hour before closing time, which gives you enough time to complete one circuit of the Aquarium which was allegedly designed around Magellan’s 16th-century voyage that was the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe, and you can see marine life from the Guadalquivir River, the Atlantic Ocean, the Amazon River, and the Pacific Ocean, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

