HOME AGAIN: Restored Pascual Flores recently spent five days in Torrevieja port Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

THE Pascual Flores, a small three-masted schooner historically linked to Torrevieja, set sail on a European tour last week.

The boat’s first port of call was Huelva, where the Pascual Flores was previously restored and made seaworthy by the  non-profitmaking Fundacion Nao Victoria.

From here the boat made for La Coruña, before visiting several French ports and reaching Nantes for a rendezvous with El Galeon, a Fundacion Nao Victoria replica of a 17th century Spanish galleon.

The boats then sail together to Germany for the Maritime Days event held between August 9 and 12 in Bremerhaven.

Before setting out for Huelva last week the Pascual Flores also spent five days in Torrevieja port where it was visited by more than 3,000 people.

The schooner, which was built in 1917 in Torrevieja, took local salt to Mediterranean ports as well as North and West Africa and was acquired by Torrevieja town hall in 1999 in very bad condition.


It was restored following a four-year collaboration agreement signed in 2020 by Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon and Fundacion Nao Victoria, which receives an annual €150,000 for restoring and using the Pascual Flores.

The schooner advertises Torrevieja wherever it docks in Spain and Europe, Dolon pointed out, although it will remain in Torrevieja port for two months each year.


