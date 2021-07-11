Parkour comes to Huercal de Almeria, in Spain’s Almeria.

The Huercal de Almeria Town Hall have officially open the new parkour park. The official opening took place on Friday, July 9, and the park was named after local influencer and parkour athlete Alex Segura.

Parkour is not just something for youngsters and many “older people” are getting involved in the sport, both for fun and for fitness. The new park is located in the Los Pinos neighbourhood of Huercal de Almeria.

Alex is a local parkour athlete and influencer, and he has a staggering 1 million plus followers on social media. “For me it was something unthinkable, that they would make a parkour park in my city and name it after me, when I told my friends about it they were very surprised. In Spain there is no parkour park named after any athlete, it’s something really new and, to tell the truth, I couldn’t be happier”, said Alex.

The opening of the park was accompanied by a workshop and an exhibition from Alex. Around 100 people attended the stunning event.

The Mayor of Huercal de Almeria, Ismael Torres, represented the City Council at the opening event. “Alex Segura has been one of the main architects and protagonists of the construction of the parkour park, which has been developed together with the Youth Association Kraneal, and that is why it is working so well”, said Torres.

He added that: “for me it is an honour to rename this park with the name Alex Segura, the children have in him a reference.

“Parkour is another form of leisure and sport for children and we are very proud to have facilities that are a national reference and people like Alex who is the main reference for parkour in Spain”.

