WITH the assistance of officers from both the Local Police and National Police, the Palma Council reinforces restrictions on young people drinking in public.

So worried is the Council about the growth in botellones, spontaneous parties where groups of young people get together to chat and drink that it intends to take action to close areas such as industrial estates where people try to meet clandestinely.

The simple fact is that these groups of youngsters are not only potentially causing nuisance but are adding to the increase in Covid-19 infection as they not wearing masks or observing social distancing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There will also be action, with reinforced operations, on the Playa de Palma and the Local Police will monitor compliance with the regulations in leisure venues and concerts, as has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Council explains that it should be remembered that since the Supreme Court brought forward to June 4 the end of the curfew, the Local Police, in collaboration with the National Police, have been acting against the bottle parties with both ordinary and extraordinary operations.

“For a year and a half, the Palma Local Police force has continued to ensure compliance with health regulations and municipal ordinances”, but “police resources are limited “said Councillor Joana Adrover.

Adrover did however emphasise that despite the difficulty of tracking down and controlling all of those acting irresponsibly that the work to ensure that the law is not broken will continue, especially at weekends.

Thank you for reading ’Palma Council reinforces restrictions on young people drinking in public.’