Palencia man fined over social media comments about a dead police officer

PALENCIA man has been fined over comments that he made on social media networks about the death of a Guardia Civil officer



The independent Guardia Civil association has reported that a resident of the Palencia municipality of Guardo has been condemned over comments that he had been found to have posted on social media networks, where he wrote of being happy to hear that a Guardia Civil officer had been run over and died in the line of duty.

In a statement released by the police today, Sunday 11, it is reported that a judge in the Court of Instruction and First Instance No1 of Cervera de Pisuerga, Palencia, in the Castilla y León community, has handed the man a fine of €1,440, after charging him with a crime classified as being of serious injury towards the Guardia Civil, imposing a fine of eight months at a ratio of €6 per day, totalling more than €1,400.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On February 4, Independientes de la Guardia Civil (IGC), had reported the filing of several complaints against a number of users of social networks, including Facebook, where users had made hateful comments, among others, rejoicing in the death of a colleague from the USECIC of Oviedo, who was run over and killed while performing service duties.

According to the information released by the police yesterday, Saturday 10, the final sentence to one of the Facebook posts was, “Only 1, shit, something is being done wrong”, followed by two emoticons, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.