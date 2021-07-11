Mapping the streambeds

THE Vega Baja has dozens of uncharted kilometres of watercourses, including sections of the Segura and its tributaries.

For this reason, the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS), which controls the area’s waterways, is taking steps to delimit and define them.

The CHS knows where these streambeds are located but often the state-owned rights-of-way that may not be built upon are not officially documented and protected.

These usually-dry watercourses are vitally important during torrential rain and should be reserved exclusively for evacuating floodwater.

Instead, they are frequently blocked by housing or agricultural activities, the CHS has pointed out.

Documenting these streambeds is considered a priority, particularly in the Vega Baja where more than 50 kilometres are involved. The Rambla de Abanilla-Rio Chicamo watercourse – 14 kilometres between the Carretera de La Matanza in Orihuela and the mouth of the River Segura – is one of the most important, and was responsible for much of the catastrophic flooding of September 2019.

The CHJ’s Cuenca Basin Plan intends to act on the experiences accumulated in recent years, using new technology offered by the Sistema Nacional de Cartografia de Zonas Humedas (National Wetland Mapping System) to prevent a repetition.