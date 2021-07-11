Malaga drunk driver four times over the limit crashes into two pedestrians

Malaga drunk driver who was found to be four times over the legal alcohol limit mounts the pavement and crashes into two pedestrians



A drunk driver in Malaga was found to be four times over the legal alcohol limit after he crashed his vehicle onto the pavement near the Baños del Carmen, and ran into two pedestrians, with one of them reportedly left with serious injuries.

112 emergency services reported that the incident occurred at around 8.05am on Saturday morning, when they received a call from alarmed members of the public informing them of the accident, at which point they deployed patrols from both the Local and National Police, the Public Health Emergency Company 061 ambulance, and the Malaga Fire Brigade, to the location.

On arrival at the scene, at the pavement of Calle Bolivia, a few metres in the direction of El Palo after the gas station, they found the vehicle and the two people he had run into, according to an eyewitness, the driver had lost control of his vehicle, mounted the pavement, and hit the two people.

One of the people – the most badly injured – was an employee of Limasam, the local municipal cleaning company in Malaga, and he had ended up trapped under the front part of the vehicle, and emergency services had to free him, before transferring him by ambulance to the Malaga Clinical Hospital, while the other injured party was taken to the Regional University Hospital.

Malaga’ Local Police’s Accident and Reported Investigation Group (GIAA) has taken charge of the incident, and according to sources of SUR, the driver tested positive for alcohol consumption and was subsequently arrested, as reported by diariosur.es.

