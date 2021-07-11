Love Island’s Faye shocks as she admits she doesn’t know the alphabet

Love Island’s Faye shocks fellow Love Islanders as she admits she does not know the alphabet.

Faye is a 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon and fellow contestants were shocked and horrified when they discovered that she does not know the alphabet. Faye made it so far, but then struggled to get past ‘P’.

Faye had been chatting to fellow contestants on the show when she tried to recite the alphabet, something that most people would find very easy. Faye began singing the alphabet when she was chilling with Liberty, Sharon and Rachel. But when she reached the letter ‘P’ she got confused and had to stop.

She even had to ask fellow Love islanders if she was doing it right. “Is that actually right? I don’t know the rest” said Faye.

Fellow contestants quickly screamed: “You don’t know the alphabet?”

Sharon did try to help out Faye though and listed the letters as Faye commented: “What?… Oh my god!” Faye made a second attempt on the alphabet but she could not make it all the way through.

“Bloody hell girl,” said Sharon, before adding, “I can’t believe I’m teaching you how to do the alphabet!”

In recent Love Island news, A Youtuber broke into the Love Island Villa in Mallorca as contestants slept. The YouTuber claimed to have been planning the brake in for a long time and had travelled all the way from the UK to complete his mission.

The Youtuber managed to sneak into the Love Island premises in Spain’s Mallorca and even make his way into the luxury villa. The dating show at the moment is filming its seventh season.

Majid says that he is a prankster YouTuber, and he was able to make his way into the house while he was filming along with three other people.

The Youtuber filmed as they wandered around the corridors in the villa before they were soon caught by security guards and dealt with.

