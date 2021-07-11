Katie Price’s scared face reveals plastic surgery disasters.

The former glamour model has unveiled the painful-looking results of her latest cosmetic overhaul after undergoing full body liposuction, fat injected into her bum and another facelift as she revealed the latest in a series of plastic surgery disasters.

The work done at the cosmetic clinic in Turkey is said to be Katie’s most agonising experience yet as she admitted she feared she ‘might die’ during the procedures after losing large amounts of blood.

Now bankrupt, Katie Price was eventually forced to have an emergency procedure with her usual surgeon Frank at BeClinic in Belgium to get her boobs corrected after the surgery abroad went wrong.

Katie, who had her first surgery in 1995, says she got offered a breast enlargement for free in Turkey and she decided to take up the offer, saying to OK! Magazine it was the ‘worst thing she’s ever done’.

She told The Sun: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific — ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie.’

“I just thought, ‘This is it, I’m going to die. I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll. I had woken up with holes and stitches all over my body.”

In just two years, she’s undergone three full facelifts – including one botched procedure that needed corrective surgery – as well as having copious amounts of filler pumped into her face in a bid to “prevent ageing”.

And despite shocking photos showing her struggling to open her eyes and with scarring along her hairline as a result of surgery, 41-year-old Jordan – real name Katie Price – insists she won’t stop having cosmetic procedures, as friends reveal she’s planning a fourth facelift.

A source says, “The whole point of these surgeries was to make her feel younger, but now Katie thinks the work has aged her. Even though she’s still in pain from her most recent surgery, she’s talking about going under the knife again. She’s saying she wants a nose job and a chin refining, as well as cheek implants and an eye lift, in a bid to completely refresh her looks again.”

Former glamour model Katie Price, 43, has gone under the knife multiple times. However not all her surgical experiences have been positive, leaving her with botched boobs, rotten stitches and even toothless at one point.

