Joining forces for the summer

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Joining forces for the summer
JOINT FORCES: A German officer meets the local authorities in Pilar de la Horadada Photo credit: Guardia Civil

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Guardia Civil are currently carrying out patrols with German police officers.

“Owing to the important number of foreign tourists visiting the coast  – many of them from Germany and France –  officers from both countries will be bringing even more quality to the attention that the Guardia Civil already offers,” the Alicante province force announced beforehand.

Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez and Public Safety councillor Marina Saez recently met representatives of the officers who will be collaborating on the Plan Turismo Seguro 2021 (Safe Tourism Plan 2021) project throughout July and August.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Perez said he was grateful that the joint patrols of Guardia Civil and German officers had been assigned to the municipalities of Pilar la Horadada and Orihuela Costa.

Meanwhile, the mayor added, French gendarmes are also cooperating with Guardia Civil officers from the Altea post and will be on patrol in Polop, La Nucia and Alfaz as well as Altea.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here