Joining forces for the summer

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Guardia Civil are currently carrying out patrols with German police officers.

“Owing to the important number of foreign tourists visiting the coast – many of them from Germany and France – officers from both countries will be bringing even more quality to the attention that the Guardia Civil already offers,” the Alicante province force announced beforehand.

Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez and Public Safety councillor Marina Saez recently met representatives of the officers who will be collaborating on the Plan Turismo Seguro 2021 (Safe Tourism Plan 2021) project throughout July and August.

Perez said he was grateful that the joint patrols of Guardia Civil and German officers had been assigned to the municipalities of Pilar la Horadada and Orihuela Costa.

Meanwhile, the mayor added, French gendarmes are also cooperating with Guardia Civil officers from the Altea post and will be on patrol in Polop, La Nucia and Alfaz as well as Altea.