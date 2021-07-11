Jet2holidays announces a resumption of flights to all amber destinations on July 19

Jet2holidays has announced a resumption of flights to all amber destinations starting on July 19.

Jet2holidays has announced it intends to restart operations to all amber lit destinations it operates from July 19 after the UK government confirmed the date from which quarantine-free travel will be allowed for fully vaccinated travellers.

The short-haul package holiday specialist has previously suspended all flights and holidays except to green list countries.

It now predicts a “wave of demand” from customers and will continue to review its programme in line with government updates.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “This is the news that UK holidaymakers have been looking forward to, as it finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel.

“Instead of a handful of destinations to choose from, this news means our customers can plan and look forward to flights and holidays across 40 green and amber list destinations this summer. We will be restarting flights and holidays to all amber List destinations from July 19, 2021, onwards and we are ready for the wave of demand that this long-awaited and very welcome news will bring.

“We know how much customers want to jet off on our flights and Atol-protected package holidays, and we are ready to fly them away. Our team of colleagues could not be more excited to take customers on their much-awaited holidays and to deliver our award-winning VIP customer service.

Heapy added: “With the government looking to unlock restrictions from July 19, we have been calling for international travel not to be left behind, so this is an extremely positive step forward for the travel industry. It is fantastic news for our customers who want nothing more than to get away, and we cannot wait to take them on their well-deserved holidays.”

Heapy urged the devolved Scottish and Northern Irish governments to follow suit with the July 19 relaxations.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to look after customers and independent travel agent partners throughout the pandemic,” he added. “We have built up a huge amount of trust thanks to our response and with sunnier skies, in view, we cannot wait to get back to doing what we do best, which is looking after customers on their flights and holidays.”

Jet2 saw a 3,000 per cent increase in bookings for July after the Balearic Islands locations of Mallorca and Ibiza were placed on the UK government’s travel green list.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.