Infections among young people soar in Almeria in just ten days

Infections among young people of the potentially deadly coronavirus have soared in Almeria in just 10 days.

The ongoing vaccination programme in Spain is progressing well but the number of cases of the virus continues to increase, especially amongst the young. Almeria has seen a sharp spike in coronavirus infections in those aged between 15 and 29 years old in only 10 days.

The number of confirmed cases over the last two weeks is heading for three times higher than what was seen in the previous period.

In the 15 to 29-year-old age group 443 cases of Covid have been confirmed in Almeria in the last two weeks, according to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA). This is out of a total of 929 cases detected in the same period. These figures give a cumulative incidence rate of 354.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for that age group.

As reported La Voz de Almeria, data reported on June 30 showed that in the previous two weeks “only 168 cases had been confirmed in the province in the 15-29 age group.”

An outbreak in Almeria’s Tijola was caused by students celebrating their graduation at the IES Almanzora. Sadly this has affected a number of students and also students in nearby towns too.

In other Covid news, the Delta coronavirus variant is now dominant in at least four regions in Spain, and it is spreading rapidly despite the ongoing coronavirus vaccination programme.

The delta strain was originally discovered in India and is now spreading throughout Spain at astonishing speeds. The delta variant is dominant in at least four regions of Spain: Valencia, Navarre, Madrid and Catalonia.

Reports from the Ministry of Health regarding coronavirus variants on June 14, show that from the samples they analysed 11 per cent of infections were due to the strain. Many experts though think that the strain is spreading at a faster rate.

