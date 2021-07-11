Huercal Park opens for two weeks of fairground fun

Huercal Park opens for more than two weeks of fairground fun, in Spain’s Almeria.

On Friday, Huercal de Almeria opened their ‘Huércal Park’ fairground. The fairground is set to open until July 25, but health conditions need to remain good for it to stay open. The stunning fair will have plenty to keep everyone amused including a children’s motorbike track, bumper cars, ice cream parlours and a pirate ship. There will be plenty of other amusements too, along with a stage to host performances for adults, young people and children.

The city council have allowed the fair to go ahead and they hope that everyone will enjoy it and that the fairground sector will make up some of the economic losses they have sadly suffered during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayor of Huercal de Almeria, Ismael Torres said that: “when you are at the head of a municipal government of a certain size like ours, it is difficult to make decisions, especially in the complicated environment we have because of COVID-19, but that is not going to make us lose heart or stop worrying about our neighbours.

“We met with them and decided to set up this amusement park for twenty days, which is a lifesaver for them”.

He also added that: “in Huercal de Almeria the incidence at the moment is very low and while conditions remain like this we will continue to maintain this park”.

During the ongoing pandemic the town have put on events where possible. “We have been known for organising activities even during the worst of the pandemic, with safe activities and a model of prevention against COVID-19 that many other entities in Almeria have adopted, and I am proud of the courage of the government team of Huercal de Almeria so that we can ensure fun and leisure for everyone” said the mayor.

