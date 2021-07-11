Girl, 10, who bunked school to watch match cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt

Girl, 10, who bunked school to watch the match cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her a shirt saying ‘I’ll never wash it”!

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl who cried tears of joy after an England star gave her his football shirt has revealed she “bunked off school” to watch her heroes beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final. Football mega-fan Belle McNally caused an internet sensation after footage of midfielder Mason Mount handing her his number 10 jersey was shared online, she later said ‘I’ll never wash it’.

She sobbed after Mount made her dreams come true by jumping into the crowd after thrashing the Danes 2-1. As he walked away, Mount glanced back and grinned broadly at the starstruck girl who was being hugged tightly by her dad.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and the clip has been viewed more than three million times. Belle revealed before the game she had “bunked off school” to be there.

Mount played a vital role in helping Gareth Southgate’s England before carrying out the kind gesture. Belle wrote on social media after the match: “Had the best day ever at Wembley. Thank you, Mason Mount.”

Belle’s father Tom was then asked whether they would be able to make it to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. “We did put a plea out in order to try and get Belle to the final,” Tom said.

“We are trying to get her over there to give the good luck to the England team.

“But if we can’t make it to the game itself we’ll be cheering Mason and the boys on with all our passion, more than ever.” Tom joked: “We need Belle walking the England team out on Sunday.” She has also predicted a 3-0 win for England.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.