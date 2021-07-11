Flamingos fly out

THE flamingos, possibly with 200 chicks, have left the salt lake in the Torrevieja national park.

The reasons for their departure are still unknown, said Sergio Arroyo, spokesman for the Friends of the Southern Alicante Wetlands (AHSA) environmentalist group.

“At the beginning of May around 500 flamingos were seen gathering at the mound in the centre of the Torrevieja lagoon where they had nested in 2020,” Arroyo told the local Spanish media.

“On May 14 we saw that the first of the birds were incubating,” Arroyo said, “By May 19 there were roughly 200 nests in two groups 500 metres apart.”

Although conditions this year were less favourable than in 2020 as regards the availability of food and access to the nesting zone, it was clear that the flamingos were forming a colony, the AHSA spokesman explained.

“But by July 4 there were no adults on the lagoon’s central mound and a day later all the flamingos had left,” he said,

“We don’t know if the chicks had hatched although it’s likely that most of them had emerged.”

Arroyo lamented that the National Park management had not monitored the colony: “What’s more they were completely unaware that the colony had left.”