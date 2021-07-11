Families going on holiday could face £1,000 bill for coronavirus testing

Families going on holiday could face a near £1,000 bill for coronavirus testing. Which? discovered that for many families the costs of coronavirus testing could mount up to nearly £1000, if they have not been vaccinated yet.

Which? have been researching the costs of travelling and found that for an unvaccinated traveller wanting to visit Spain COVID tests could come to over £200 each, as four tests are needed. For a single person or a couple this may not be too bad, but for a family of four this soon amounts to potentially £932. It seems that vaccinations could be the key to affording a holiday.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary recently announced that from July 19 double jabbed holidaymakers and under 18’s will not have to quarantine when they return to the UK. This is great news for people wanting to get away that are fully vaccinated.

The new rules mean that for double jabbed travellers heading to green and amber list destinations they only need to pay for a lateral flow test before heading away and a PCR test when they return. Young children are exempt but those aged five and over will need to be tested too.

For a family of four people wanting to travel to France who are fully vaccinated the cost would be £532. According to Which?, for a single unvaccinated holidaymaker heading to Italy, tests would cost £177. Sadly though for a family of four this would soon mount to £708.

