Euro 96 boss Terry Venables tells Southgate to ‘write your own moment in history’. England are expected to be cheered on at Wembley by some 60,000 people and this will include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, David Beckham and Prince William. Many people will be watching from home and in pubs across the country.

England fans living in Spain will also join in and support England from afar.

Ex-England boss Terry Venables has encouraged Gareth Southgate. “You and your team are writing your own moment in history” said Venables.

Venables led England at Euro ’96 and he believes that Southgate’s team can win. Venables has written an open letter to Southgate and said: “I knew exactly how, and what you were feeling as those incredible days which brought the country together back in ’96 came flooding back to me, feelings which cannot be fully appreciated unless you are standing on that spot.

“As you know, sport teaches us so many lessons about life and the saying, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ is so true.

“Having watched all of the games, I have to say that your team are a credit to you as mine were to me, and I know that to achieve a connection like that is a luxury many managers could never accomplish.

“Enjoy every moment of your day on Sunday, knowing that our wonderful country are all behind you and your team cheering you on, willing you the success which you all deserve.”

