England team for tonight’s match with Italy leaked online

ENGLAND team starting eleven for tonight’s huge Wembley match with Italy has been leaked online



Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven for tonight’s match has been leaked and reported online as being:

Pickford, Shaw, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Kane, Sterling, as reported by Sky Sports.

In any case, if that is the staring line-up, Gareth Southgate has just named the most important starting XI of his entire managerial career, ahead of tonight’s huge Euro 2020 final against the Italians, the one that can see him go down in English football history, if his Three Lions selection finally wins a major trophy again after 55 years.

You can argue all you want, but he has taken the squad to the final, and now they have to jump that last hurdle and write their names alongside those of the legends of 1966, Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters, Bobby and Jack Charlton, etc.

Southgate has got everything right so far, guiding England to their first major tournament final since 1966, but one giant hurdle remains, and it is without question the biggest challenge the Three Lions boss has ever faced.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are obvious choices, and the team more or less picks itself as Southgate seems to have the correct formula, but, with just the one change from the semi-final team that secured a victory against Denmark, gone is Bukayo Saka, and in comes Kieran Trippier, as the manager goes with a five-man defence this time, in a clear change of tactics to handle Roberto Mancini’s attack-minded Azzuri side.

With massive players on the bench, like Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Man United new boy, Jadon Sancho, Villa’s Jack Grealish, Arsenal’s Saka, and Man United’s Marcus Rashford, the England manager has plenty of options available should he need to tweak anything.

In just under 3 hours time, Wembley Stadium will erupt in a cacophony of sound, as this England team goes for the missing piece of silverware, and we can only wish Gareth and the boys good luck.

