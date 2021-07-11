England fans without tickets for final warned not to head to London

England fans without tickets for the Euro 2020 final have been warned not to head to London. Fans that do not have a ticket for Wembley or a booking to watch the game live at a pub are being asked to stay out of the city.

Everyone is gearing up for the historic game as Gareth Southgate’s England team gets ready to face Italy at Wembley Stadium. London is facing rising cases amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Metropolitan police have asked people to remain local and enjoy the game at home.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: ‘We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros 2020 final safely and securely, behave responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others.

‘London still remains in a public health crisis. There are Government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced.

‘We will enforce legislation proportionately and as appropriate and engage with crowds.

‘But I urge people not to gather in large numbers. If you don’t have a ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, my message is clear: please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game.’

Only days ago London saw elated fans celebrating and singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Three Lions’. Sadly though things got out of hand and over 20 people were arrested.

Taylor added: ‘The Met has a significantly enhanced policing operation in place and will adapt as necessary to increased numbers of fans enjoying the matches.

‘We will continue to deploy a great many officers and specialist units to prevent crime and disorder and respond to any incidents right across London.’

Thank you for reading