EastEnders star Jake Wood in talks to star in I’m a Celebrity

EastEnders star Jake Wood is said to be in talks to star in ITV show, I’m a Celebrity.

Jake Wood aged 48, left Albert Square in February. He had spent 15 years playing his character Max Branning and left the show in a storyline which saw Branning shunned. Wood has been in talks with I’m a celebrity casting chiefs who are getting ready for the show to return to Oz. They hope to secure a stunning line-up for the next show.

According to sources Wood is eager to join the show and endure everything that they have to throw at him, if they offer him a place. One source spoke to the Sun on Sunday and said: “He would love to go into the jungle.

“He thinks it would be a great challenge for him and he has of course seen how well other ­EastEnders stars have done on the series.”

Hosts Ant and Dec expect to return to Australia after having spent last year in North Wales. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant that filming moved from Oz to Wales but things are looking up and the pair expect to head to Oz for the next season of the show.

The I’m a celebrity team have already booked many stars for the show. “The casting team have booked half of the campmates already and have been bragging about some phenomenal names” said another source.

