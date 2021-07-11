Brazil and Argentina contest the final of the Copa America

BRAZIL and Argentina will contest the final of the Conmebol Copa America 2021 in Rio’s Maracana Stadium

Brazil and Argentina will compete in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium late on Saturday 10, in what should be a blockbuster final of the Conmebol Copa America 2021, a match featuring some of world football’s biggest stars.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will be hoping to beat the current holders, and bring to an end their barren spell of thirty years without a major trophy win, with this arguably being 34-year-old Messi’s last opportunity to finally be handed a winner’s medal with his country.

La Albiceleste have been in impressive form throughout the tournament, led by their inspiration talisman Leo Messi – who is currently without a club thanks to the cash turmoil at Barcelona – and he has to inspire his teammates one last time, to go one better than the last time these two giants of world football met competitively, in the 2019 semi-final of the same competition, which Brazil won 2-0, before going on to win the trophy.

It says a lot about the quality available when Sergio Aguero can only get a seat on Argentina’s bench, as Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez joins Messi as a strike-partner.

Brazil, who will have the advantage of playing in their home stadium, have also been in fantastic form during this tournament, led by Messi’s good friend, Neymar Jr, who is also on a mission to win his first Copa America trophy, and his team will be without Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who is suspended for two matches following his red card for a horror kung-fu-like kick against a Chile player, with Lucas Paqueta taking his place and rightly so, as the forward has scored the winner in Brazil’s last two games.

Tite’s men have scored a staggering 31 goals along the way to the final, whereas the stunning goalkeeping duo of Alisson and Ederson have conceded a mere four between them.

