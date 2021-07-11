Bonnie Tyler’s Torrevieja concert cancelled

TOO SOON: Bonnie Tyler’s Torrevieja concert was scheduled before the UK’s July 19 ‘Freedom Day’ Photo credit: Albin Olssen

BONNIE TYLER will not after all perform in Torrevieja on Saturday, July 17.

An official statement from the singer’s representatives announced that the concert has been cancelled owing to the British government’s current Covid restrictions.

The artiste’s official Office in Spain confirmed that it is negotiating with Torrevieja town hall’s Culture department to hold the concert in 2022, the statement continued.

“Regretting the inconvenience that this has caused, we wish to explain that there are two options for persons who have acquired tickets.  These will be valid for the concert on August 28 this year in Los Alcazares (Murcia).  Or they may request reimbursement for their tickets from the platforms – El Corte Ingles or www.giglon.com – where they acquired them. The Giglon tickets will be reimbursed up to July 18.”

The Bonnie Tyler Office went on to explain that ticket acquired by holders who had not requested their return would be valid for a 2022 concert in Torrevieja “or a nearby location.”


