AS part of the Diputación de Malaga, Birding Malaga promotes ornithological tourism through zoom meeting on July 16.

The potential of towns and cities as ornithological tourism destinations will be one of the topics addressed in a workshop on urban birds organized by the Malaga Provincial Council through Birding Malaga.

Registration for the course, which will take place on July 16 from 5pm to 8pm. through the Zoom platform, can be done by visiting www.gransendademalaga.es.

“Ornithological tourism offers new development opportunities for towns and cities and, in this sense, Malaga is a privileged province, as it has great potential” said Cristóbal Ortega, deputy for the Environment.

It must be remembered that around 300 types of birds can be sighted among resident species, summer migratory, wintering species and others with sporadic or irregular presence” he added.

Ortega observed that precisely because of the pandemic, and especially during the months of confinement, “we were more aware that urban environments are also rich in birds, as could be observed, with species such as the common kestrel, the house sparrow, the black starling, the swallow and house martin regularly spotted.”

In the workshop on July 16, the theme of birds in cities will be analysed from different perspectives.

David Lindo, one of the world’s leading experts in ornithological tourism will talk about the increasingly relevant role that this type of tourism has for towns and cities, since, in addition of natural enclaves, parks and urban green areas offer interest for their wild flora and fauna.

Fernando de la Cruz will focus on the protection of birds in urban areas, explaining the legal framework that protects wild species, as well as the conflicts and possible solutions generated by the presence of these birds in cities.

Finally, an environmental education campaign developed by the Mijas City Council will be presented to achieve citizen collaboration in the protection of species such as the house martin and the swallow, which contribute to control mosquito populations.

