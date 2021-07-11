Alicante welcomes police officers from the German police and the French Gendarmerie with the aim of providing an excellent service to tourists in the area.

The Alicante Guardia Civil have welcomed for yet another year officers from different countries. The officers will help patrol certain areas and make tourists feel extra welcome. This initiative is part of the “Plan Turismo Seguro 2021” – the Safe Tourism Plan for 2021.

This summer Alicante police officers will be joined by both German and French police officers, and together they will carry out mixed patrols. The mixed patrols will see members of the Alicante force from Altea and El Pilar de la Horadada joined by the foreign officers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Guardia Civil in Alicante are aware of how important tourism is during the summer and they have launched the “Safe Tourism Plan 2021”. The initiative launched by the Guardia Civil aims to offer an excellent service to everyone who decides to visit the province.

The area sees a large number tourists visit during the holidays and this includes French and German citizens. The collaboration will be carried out from July 1 until August 31. It is hoped that the foreign officers will help tourists feel very welcome in the area.

Patrols by the Guardia Civil with the German police will cover the towns of El Pilar de la Horadada and the Orihuela Costa, as reported Ahora Marina Baixa.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.