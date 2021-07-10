The Queen shares personal message congratulating England team

Queen Elizabeth sends her best in a personal message ahead of the Euro 2020 final tomorrow, July 11.

Today, July 10, the Queen shared a personal message to England manager, Gareth Southgate, who has led England to their first final since 1966.

“55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” she said, referencing the 1966 win.

“I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves,” she added.

Tomorrow England will play against Italy in the finals of the Euro 2020 tournament at Wembley Stadium, London.

Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, shared his own message after England bear Denmark on Wednesday, July 7.

“What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England,” he wrote.

“The whole country will be behind you on Sunday.”

He has closely followed the Euro 202 games, watching England beat Germany last week alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and their son, George, according to People Magazine.

