Summer season in Sierra Nevada with mountain activities for all levels

SUMMER season in the Sierra Nevada has begun with mountain activities for all levels. The ski and mountain resort of Sierra Nevada summer facilities is open to enjoy nature programs in which mountain routes for all levels and activities account for a large part of the proposals for a summer campaign that will last until August 29.

‘Breathe mountain’ is the slogan for the summer of 2021 in the Sierra Nevada, which will feature the opening of two ski lifts, Borreguiles gondola and Veleta chairlift, a heated swimming pool in the Montebajo sports club and the Mirlo Blanco activity park, as well as a wide accommodation and catering offer.

The Sierra Nevada, together with collaborating active tourism companies, has designed a program of mountain routes with a total of 23 proposals, ranging from day trips with the use of ski lifts that are accessible for the whole family, such as trails to lagoons and emblematic peaks to more demanding mountaineering challenges, with routes between 2 and 4 days. Alternatively, mountain lovers can enjoy the traditional Snow Fusion Routes, which are especially attractive at the beginning of summer.

One of the novelties of the summer in the Sierra Nevada will be the routes by electric bicycles to get to know the surroundings of the station through authorized lanes. Unfortunately, the bike park will be closed this summer for operational reasons. Summer camps for children and adolescents, which were cancelled last summer due to the pandemic, have returned in 2021 with a proposal for languages, nature and sports with a high degree of acceptance.