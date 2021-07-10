Serious gender violence attack of 30-year-old woman in Madrid

SERIOUS gender violence attack of a 30-year-old woman in Madrid. The National Police has arrested a man for violently assaulting his partner this Saturday afternoon, July 10, in a flat in the Arganzuela district of Madrid, a spokeswoman for the Madrid Police Headquarters has reported.

As reported by 20 Minutos, the events took place around 2:00 p.m. at an address in Passage Ancora number 3, in Madrid. After the notice of a strong discussion, a police patrol arrived at the address, which the officers found the injured woman, and they alerted the health services. Upon arrival, the Samur-Civil Protection personnel treated the victim, in her 30s, who had numerous incised-blunt injuries to the skull and head and a very low level of consciousness.

It has been reported that emergency services managed to stabilize the woman as well as intubated and evacuated by ambulance to Hospital 12 de Octubre, where she has been admitted in serious condition, sources from Emergencias Madrid have indicated.

For their part, the officers have arrested the alleged perpetrator, accused of a crime of gender violence, and are looking for the weapon he has used, presumably a knife. It is unknown whether he had a similar record or restraining orders and the trigger for the violent attack.