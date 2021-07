Two private universities, Alfonso X El Sabio and Europea de Madrid, will create campuses in Malaga.

In return, the City Council will receive between 100 and 120 million euros over the next 50 years. The universities will also create a scholarship fund worth three million euros per year for students from Malaga.

While gaining approval from the Council in late June, the universities must wait until the Junta de Andalucia signs off on the plans.

