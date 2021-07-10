Police dismantle drug network working on the Cadiz coast

POLICE dismantle a drug network working on the Cadiz coast. Officials of the Tax Agency and officers of the National Police have dismantled one of the most active criminal organizations in the introduction of hashish along the coast of Cadiz and have arrested 23 people, including leaders and subordinates, 13 of whom have entered prison.

The structure, located in the Bay of Cadiz, had its operations centre in the Sierra de San Cristóbal de El Puerto de Santa María, taking advantage of its special geographical location to control the entry of drugs through the river, as reported by Andalucia Informacion. In a statement, the National Police and the Tax Agency have detailed that the investigators began their investigations after detecting a series of suspicious recreational boats in the Rota marina, Cadiz, and they identified the people who were really behind these boats, a criminal organization specialized in the introduction of large quantities of hashish through the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar.

A joint device of the National Police and Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency was able to determine the presence of a large and powerful semi-rigid boat loaded with numerous bales of hashish in front of the Bay of Cadiz. Thanks to the technical means of the investigation, it was possible to see how two recreational boats left the area of the Bay of Cádiz until they made contact and started the transfer of numerous bales to the recreational ones. As a result, one of the vessels could be intercepted when it was about to introduce a ton of hashish through the Guadalete river, and, with the collaboration of the Maritime Service of the Guard Civil, the second vessel, whose crew members had thrown the substance and officers arrested five people.

Finally, on June 22, the investigators carried out the exploitation phase, requesting the court for ten entries and records in the towns of El Puerto de Santa María, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Jerez de la Frontera, Barbate and La Linea de la Conception. As a result, investigators detained 20 people and dismantled the criminal organization’s operations centre, located in the Sierra de San Cristóbal. Twenty radio transmission equipment, two charging stations, a long-distance radio signal amplifier, numerous disposable telephones and prepaid cards and satellite telephones for long-distance communications with mother ships were seized.