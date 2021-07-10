Phil Foden could miss Wembley final after training ground injury

By
Chris King
-
0
Phil Foden could miss Wembley final after training ground injury
Phil Foden could miss Wembley final after training ground injury. image: twitter

PHIL FODEN looks set to miss Sunday’s Wembley final with a foot injury sustained in training

Phil Foden looks destined for Euro 2020 heartbreak after what was reported to be a ‘minor knock’ that he picked up yesterday, Friday 9, in training, which left him sitting out the rest of the session, and the 21-year-old remains a doubt for the Wembley final on Sunday, according to The Sun.

Foden did not train with the rest of the squad today, and, although he was probably going to start the final on the bench, the young Manchester City star could now reportedly miss the Italy clash completely.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He lost his place in the starting eleven for the Denmark match to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, with Gareth Southgate seemingly preferring to bring Foden on from the bench, but now, the door opens for new Manchester United signing, Jadon Sancho, to try and make his mark in this final.

The injury to Foden’s foot is not serious, and he should be back ready for City’s pre-season training, as they prepare for another defence of their Premiership crown, of which the young player is an integral part.

In some better team news, all of the Three Lions squad passed the mandatory PCR tests insisted upon in the Eufa directive, but there had been rumours yesterday of reported positive cases among three of Italy’s backroom staff, with the players allegedly being kept in a more secure bubble as a result.


England’s players go into Sunday’s final against Italy knowing they stand to make a slice of history if they can become the first England team to win a major trophy since the 1966 match with West Germany.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here