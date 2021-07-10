PEOPLE under 30 account for over half of new infections in Andalucia. The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, Jesús Aguirre, wanted to warn this Friday, July 9, of the risk of elderly people being infected who have not yet been vaccinated or who, despite being vaccinated, are not immunized against coronavirus.

Jesús Aguirre has made a “negative” evaluation by the Ministry of Health and Families on the “very high” number of new infections declared this Friday, July 9, in Andalucia, and has drawn attention to the fact that “53%” of those 2,800 new cases “are under the age of 30”, as reported by Malaga Hoy. The head of Health stated “That has to lead us to think that it is a range that is giving us many problems,” warning that the accumulated incidence rate of Covid infections in the age group that goes between 15 and 30 years of age in the region is currently at 640 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while that of the 65 to 85 age group stands at 48.

As the counsellor has commented, these figures show, on the one hand, “the effectiveness of the vaccine, which is very effective”, and that “what has disrupted the good evolution or the accumulated decrease in the incidence rate” that had been occurring in Andalucia days ago “is a certain age group”. Aguirre added, that “we are asking a lot of prudence, that we are working with town councils and the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP) to try to ensure that outdoor celebrations, which are prohibited, all that it is celebrated in parks, gardens, in a certain age group, trying to stop it as a way to avoid this increase in an accumulated incidence rate”.

