Over 2,600 infections recorded putting Andalucia at extreme risk

OVER 2,600 coronavirus infections have been recorded today, July 10, putting Andalucia at extreme risk. The region has registered this Saturday, July 10, a total of 2,693 cases, the highest number on a Saturday since April 3 when 3,864 cases were recorded, as reported by the Junta de Andalucia. One covid related death has also been reported in the region, registered in Malaga.

Meanwhile, the community’s cumulative incidence rate has increased for the tenth consecutive day and stands at 259.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 16.2 more points in one day and 78.6 more points in one week. In this way, the region is in a situation of “extreme risk” for exceeding 250 confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 14 days, as reported by Andalucia Informacion. By provinces, Malaga is once again the one with the most cases with 892, followed by Sevilla with 458, Cadiz with 404, Granada and Cordoba with 263, Jaen with 168, Huelva with 124 and Almeria with 121.

Andalucia has registered this Saturday, July 10, a rise in the number of hospitalized with coronavirus to 513, 14 more in 24 hours and 24 more than seven days ago, while patients in an Intensive Care Unit have increased to 115, two more in 24 hours and five less than a week ago. Malaga is the province with the most hospitalized with 127 and 20 ICU patients, followed by Sevilleawith 100 and 34 in ICU; Granada with 79 and 18 in ICU; Cordoba with 61 and 14 in ICU; Jaen with 55 and 15 in ICU; Cadiz with 46 and seven in ICU; Almeria with 23 and six in the ICU and Huelva with 22 and one in the ICU.

