New fund for Andalucia’s inland municipalities

The Vice President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Marin, has revealed a multi-million euros fund to support inland municipalities in Andalucia.

Speaking on July 10, Marin, said, “The Junta de Andalucia must stand with municipalities, especially the inland municipalities that are losing their populations.”

On Tuesday, July 13, the Junta will approve an agreement to transfer 59.6 million euros to the eight provincial councils for projects to be carried out under a programme to improve municipal infrastructures and public services and create jobs.

