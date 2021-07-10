Minister’s visit

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Minister’s visit
ALMERIA PROJECTS: Jose Manuel Rodriguez, accompanied by local and provincial dignitaries Photo credit: Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte

JOSE MANUEL RODRIGUEZ URIBES, Minister of Culture until last Saturday’s Cabinet reshuffle, visited Almeria a day before his substitution.

Rodriguez Uribes, now succeeded by Miquel Iceta, toured different cultural projects financed with funds from the 1.5 per cent Public Works levy allocated to cultural purposes.

Speaking before his visit, Rodriguez Uribes referred to the efforts of the institutions and the world of the arts to keep culture alive “in difficult circumstances” like those of the past year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

During his lightning tour of the capital, Rodriguez Uribes visited the monument to Almeria’s victims of the Mauthausen concentration camp in the Almadrabillas park adjoining the rehabilitated Cable Ingles jetty.

The minister was also shown the Hospital Provincial, Almeria City’s only remaining 16th century building, where restoration has revealed a 37-metre coffered ceiling, the longest of its type in Spain.

Asked about the Ministry’s stance on supporting UNESCO’s World Heritage site status for the marble quarries of Macael and Los Millares, Rodriguez Uribes explained that as far as he knew, the Ministry had not yet received a request from the Junta de Andalucia.


“We shall study it lovingly,” he pledged, adding that a request from the Diputacion provincial council for collaboration of restoring the “Blood Wedding” property, Cortijo del Fraile, would be treated with equal care.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here