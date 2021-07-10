Maskom buys four supermarkets in Malaga from Carrefour

Malaga supermarket chain, Maskom, will buy four Carrefour stores located in Malaga following the acquisition of Supersol.

Two of the establishments that will become Maskom on July 23 are located in the capital (Ayala street and Juan Antonio Tercero street, in Miraflores). The other two are in Torremolinos (Benalmádena avenue) and Mijas (downtown commercial El Campanario de Calahonda).

The president of Maskom, Sergio Cuberos, also said that they would be adding 65 members of staff to these establishments, which will remain open while the new branding is carried out, with the aim of operating under Maskom by August. With these new additions in market areas where Maskom previously didn’t have any establishments, the chain will now have about 60 shops and around 870 staff.

Carrefour has also reached an agreement with four local and regional supermarket chains to sell 38 of the 172 stores that it added to its network after buying Supersol, as confirmed yesterday, July 9.

It has been specified that 28 of these establishments will be controlled by the Andalucian brand Cash Lepe, owner of the chain El Jamón (13 in Cádiz, 6 in Seville, 5 in Malaga and 4 in Granada).

Galician Froiz will acquire five supermarkets (3 in Madrid and 2 in Toledo), Malaga’s Maskom will buy four (in Malaga) and Ecomor will acquire one in Madrid.

It is expected that this will materialise during this month and due to Carrefour deciding to get rid of these premises for “operational” reasons, according to these same sources.

The unions UGT, CCOO and CGT have pointed out that the agreement also includes staff working under the same conditions that they had in Supersol, according to La Opinion de Malaga.

