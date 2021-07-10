March against homophobia in Barcelona

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Barcelona last night, July 9, in honour of Samuel Luiz.

In one of several events planned for this weekend in honour of Samuel Luiz, a gay Spanish man who was beaten to death last weekend, hundreds marched through the streets of Barcelona.

The event in Barcelona was organised by several local pro-LGBT and anti-hate groups. Police said that around 500 people attended, however, organisers say around 2,500 people joined the procession which started at 5pm.

The people waved various pride-themed flags and banners with slogans against homophobia and in support of freedom causes including “Liberty or Death” and “We are not macho, but we are many.”

A large banner that read “Enough LGBTI-phobia, for critical and combative pride” was carried in front of the procession, which lasted for a few hours. Some attending the event dressed up in what looked like fantasy cosplay costumes, according to rt.

The horrific attack that killed Samuel occurred on the morning of Saturday, July 3. Samuel was beaten to death on the Promenade in A Coruña. He had his whole life to live and was working as a nursing assistant helping others.

Samuel, aged 24, had been out with his friend Lina. The pair had decided to make a video call to another friend Vanessa and this was when everything went wrong. He was accused of filming some people in the area who then called him a “faggot” and brutally beat him to death.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

